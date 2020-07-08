Sexual predator notification

PAHOKEE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is disclosing this information to the public in order to enhance public safety, awareness and protection. This information is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is the agency’s belief that an informed public is a safer public.

Louis Alberto Aponte

Louis Alberto Aponte is registered as a sexual predator. Aponte is 45 years old, 185 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, Hispanic male, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Aponte is residing at 212 Pelican Lake Drive, Apt. B, in Pahokee.

This bulletin should be used only for information purposes. Citizen abuse of the information to threaten, intimidate, or harass them will not be tolerated, in any manner.

The individual who appears in this bulletin have served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. They are NOT wanted by the police at this time. Sexual predators have always lived in the communities. The only change is the public is now better informed.

If you have any questions regarding this bulletin, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-996-7270 or websitefdle.state.fl.us.