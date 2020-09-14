Sexual Predator Notification

PAHOKEE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is disclosing this information to the public in order to enhance public safety, awareness and protection. This information is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is the agency’s belief that an informed public is a safer public.

Alton Roosevelt is registered as a sexual predator. Roosevelt is 59 years old, 215 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, black male, with black hair and brown eyes. Roosevelt is residing at 605 Pelican Lake Drive, Apt. B, in Pahokee.

The individual who appears in this bulletin have served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. They are NOT wanted by the police at this time.

If you have any questions regarding this bulletin, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-996-7270 or go online to fdle.state.fl.us.

