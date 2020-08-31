Sexual Predator Notification

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is disclosing this information to the public in order to enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. This information is not intended to increase fear: rather it is this agency’s belief that an informed public is a safer public.

John Breese

This bulletin should be used only for information purposes. Citizen abuse of the information to threaten, intimidate, or harass them will not be tolerated, in any manner.

The individual who appears in this bulletin has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. They are NOT wanted by the police at this time. Sexual predators have always lived in the communities. The only change is the public is now better informed.

John Breese, 42 years old, white, male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Breese was convicted of sexual battery on child-familial, and lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 16 years of age in Okeechobee County in 2000. The victims were minors.

If you have any questions regarding this bulletin, contact Michele at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 763-3117, extension 5100 or website http://www.fdle.state.fl.us.