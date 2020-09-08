Seeking information on stolen RVs

By Michelle Bell
Public Information Officer, OCSO

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on stolen RVs. Both of these travel trailers were stolen sometime between the dates of Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, from the 6200 block of State Road 710, Okeechobee, Florida.

If you have any information, contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032, in reference to case #20S18277, or to leave an anonymous tip, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

RV makes & models:
2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx, model 30LX,
33’ travel trailer, bumper pull
VIN-5SFPB3325HE319977
Florida tag CJH3378
(Actual picture)

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Actual photo of the stolen 2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx, model 30LX.

2011 LaCrosse, model 318 BHS Luxury Lite
35.5’ travel trailer, bumper pull
VIN-5ZT2LCXB0BB000367
Florida tag IVDY25
(Actual picture)

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Actual photo of the 2011 LaCrosse, model 318 BHS Luxury Lite.

Comments

