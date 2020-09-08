By Michelle Bell

Public Information Officer, OCSO

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on stolen RVs. Both of these travel trailers were stolen sometime between the dates of Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, from the 6200 block of State Road 710, Okeechobee, Florida.

If you have any information, contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032, in reference to case #20S18277, or to leave an anonymous tip, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

RV makes & models:

2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx, model 30LX,

33’ travel trailer, bumper pull

VIN-5SFPB3325HE319977

Florida tag CJH3378

(Actual picture)

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Actual photo of the stolen 2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx, model 30LX.

2011 LaCrosse, model 318 BHS Luxury Lite

35.5’ travel trailer, bumper pull

VIN-5ZT2LCXB0BB000367

Florida tag IVDY25

(Actual picture)