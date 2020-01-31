Scam alert: ‘I’m from Canada, and I want to give you millions’

OKEECHOBEE — Another local woman was targeted by a scam artist this week, but this woman was too smart to fall for his tricks. Ms. Frankie received a letter in the mail informing her that a Mr. Michael Rolands of the TD Canada Trust Bank was searching for relatives of one of his customers who was killed in a ghastly car accident. This customer left behind a bank account with $47,500,000 in it, and out of the goodness of his heart, Mr. Rolands wanted to find the beneficiaries, because otherwise, the money would revert back to the government as unclaimed.

“Because you have the same last name, your claim will be easy to prove,” he told her. “I will work from the inside to make sure all evidence is provided.”

Once she was successfully proven to be the heir, they would split the inheritance, he said.

Ms. Frankie did not even let him get to the part about providing him with her bank account information or her social security number. She laughed, “If he said $500, I might have been fooled, probably not, but maybe, but $47 million? Come on!”