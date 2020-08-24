Routine vehicle stop turns into big drug bust

CLEWISTON — A Clewiston police officer was patrolling along East Sugarland Highway on Aug. 20 at 1:05 a.m. when he watched a vehicle leave the parking lot of a local motel. The vehicle had an obstructed tag. As the officer pulled behind the vehicle, he saw a clear bag being tossed from the vehicle. The officer stopped where the bag was thrown, and found it contained a white, powdery substance.

Juan Carlos Rico

According to the Clewiston Police Department, “Based on the appearance of the substance, the officer believed that the contents within the bag were narcotics. The officer returned to his unit, caught up to the vehicle (which was still on the same road), and conducted a traffic stop.”

The officer made contact with the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle. The driver, Juan Carlos Rico 35, was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in the rear of the officer’s patrol unit.

“Field tests of the substance in the bag revealed the following results:

• one clear, white crystalline substance in a baggie, which a presumptive test revealed was positive results for methamphetamines (approximately 3.56 grams);

• seven individual baggies of a white, powdery substance, which a presumptive test revealed positive results for cocaine (approximately 4.12 grams);

• seven individual baggies of a white, crystalline substance, which a presumptive test revealed positive results for synthetic cathinone (Bath Salts, approximately 7.16 grams);

• seven individual baggies of black gum-like residue, which a presumptive test revealed positive results for heroin (approximately 3.27 grams),” explained the Clewiston Police Department.

Based on the probable cause, officers from the Clewiston Police Department were able to charge Rico with violating the following Florida State Statutes:

• Possession with the intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver methamphetamines;

• Possession with the intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver heroin;

• Possession with the intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver synthetic narcotics;

• Possession with the intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver cocaine; and,

• Destroying, fabricating, or tampering with physical evidence.

“Rico was afforded all rights and privileges in accordance with Clewiston Police Department policy and the Florida State Statutes. Rico is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the Clewiston Police Department added.