Registered sex offenders/predators receives scam phone calls

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated they have had several registered sex offenders/predators reporting to have received phone calls that threaten them with incarceration. The caller claims that the offender is not in compliance with registering and is going to be arrested. In one case the caller instructed the offender to go to Wal-Mart and purchase some money cards, in another case the offender was told to meet the caller at the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claims to be Detective Stephenson from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, phone number 863-313-0540.

This is a scam! If you or a family member registers as a sex offender or predator, be aware. When in doubt, call your local law enforcement agency where you registered.