Red Chevrolet truck reported stolen on N.W. 46th Avenue

Sep 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Sept. 28, at approximately 5:16 p.m., a 2001 red Chevrolet 1500 was reportedly stolen from the 2800 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

Some features of the vehicle to look for are:
• Two-door/extended cab;
• Slightly lowered;
• Scorpion sticker on top right corner of tailgate;
• Eighteen-inch black rims with chrome Chevrolet emblem on them;
• Pain is slightly faded;
• Duel exhaust;
• Lightly tinted windows;
• Florida license plate number IL57RB.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Sheriff Vuleta at 863-763-3117, reference to case #19S24829.

There is no further information at this time.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie