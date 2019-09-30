Red Chevrolet truck reported stolen on N.W. 46th Avenue

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Sept. 28, at approximately 5:16 p.m., a 2001 red Chevrolet 1500 was reportedly stolen from the 2800 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

Some features of the vehicle to look for are:

• Two-door/extended cab;

• Slightly lowered;

• Scorpion sticker on top right corner of tailgate;

• Eighteen-inch black rims with chrome Chevrolet emblem on them;

• Pain is slightly faded;

• Duel exhaust;

• Lightly tinted windows;

• Florida license plate number IL57RB.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Sheriff Vuleta at 863-763-3117, reference to case #19S24829.

There is no further information at this time.