Red Chevrolet truck reported stolen on N.W. 46th Avenue

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Sept. 28, at approximately 5:16 p.m., a 2001 red Chevrolet 1500 was reportedly stolen from the 2800 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.
Some features of the vehicle to look for are:
• Two-door/extended cab;
• Slightly lowered;
• Scorpion sticker on top right corner of tailgate;
• Eighteen-inch black rims with chrome Chevrolet emblem on them;
• Pain is slightly faded;
• Duel exhaust;
• Lightly tinted windows;
• Florida license plate number IL57RB.
If you have any information, please contact Deputy Sheriff Vuleta at 863-763-3117, reference to case #19S24829.
There is no further information at this time.