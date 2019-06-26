Reckless driving allegedly caused by sexual act

OKEECHOBEE — After the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office received two calls pertaining to a black Range Rover being driven crazily, a man was arrested, and his passenger allegedly claimed to have been performing sexual acts on him while he was driving, causing his erratic driving. On June 22, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at approximately 1:20 p.m. claiming that the driver of a black Range Rover was driving erratically, and passing cars at a high rate of speed. The caller then said the Range Rover stopped on Berman Road and a female got out of the vehicle and ran around like she was nuts. She then got back in the vehicle, and the vehicle did “donuts” on the roadway, the caller said.

A second caller said they saw the vehicle approaching State Road 70 East at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Joel Lacerte responded to the calls and saw a black Range Rover matching the description given by both callers. He estimated his speed to be about 68 mph and verified it using his Stalker 2. The speed limit in that area is 45 mph, he reported.

He followed the vehicle to the Racetrac gas station on State Road 70 East, where he reported the vehicle went to the gas pumps but, as he followed them, they began to back up causing him to have to back up to avoid being hit. Deputy Lacerte told the driver to stop the car, but he reportedly began to move forward again. When the deputy finally managed to get the driver to stop his vehicle, he asked him why he would not stop. The driver was reportedly slurring his words and made comments that made no sense. He was identified as a resident of Lantana.

His passenger explained he was only driving recklessly because she was performing sexual acts on him while he was trying to drive. The car was registered to her, and it was turned over to her.

The driver was issued a citation for speeding and was arrested for resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $750.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.