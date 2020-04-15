‘Real Scoop’ group admin found shot in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman with ties to Okeechobee.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at 2651 N.W. Eighth Place in Fort Lauderdale.

After arriving, deputies located a woman later identified as Misty Sharp suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Ms. Sharp was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where she was later pronounced dead.

Misty Sharp was the administrator of “The Real Scoop in Okeechobee” on Facebook, one of the larger news groups in Okeechobee. The group has over 7,000 members who post news, happenings or thoughts regarding Okeechobee.

A search warrant was executed at the residence as part of the homicide investigation ,which resulted in the detectives locating Ms. Sharp’s dog suffering from a gunshot wound. The dog was transported to a veterinarian, who described the dog’s injury as not life-threatening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the case remains ongoing.