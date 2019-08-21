Pregnant woman assaulted at Walmart

OKEECHOBEE — A 74-year-old woman was arrested Thursday, Aug. 15, and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman after allegedly intentionally striking a visibly pregnant woman in the abdomen as she exited Walmart at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Irene Ann Dopman

Irene Ann Dopman’s bond was set at $10,000.

Okeechobee police officer Brandi Drapal responded to a call in reference to an assault complaint and made contact with the victim, who said she was shopping at Walmart with her mother and her child, and as she was leaving through the grocery exit, a woman, later identified as Irene Dopman, and a man were entering the store. Dopman was just standing there, she said, so she thought maybe she wanted some space. Then the victim began moving toward the exit, and she reported Dopman came toward her and hit her right in the stomach as she walked by. The victim said, “Excuse me! You just hit me.” She then asked an employee for help and was advised to call the police. She went out to the parking lot and called the police.

When Dopman approached the exit and noticed Officer Drapal waiting there, she reportedly detoured into Subway, but agreed to talk to the officer when asked. However, according to the report, she told several different stories about the incident. When Officer Drapal interviewed the man with Dopman, he said he did not see anything.

Officer Drapal made contact with Carl from Walmart’s asset protection team, and together they viewed surveillance footage of the incident which reportedly matched the victim’s statement.

The report states the victim is visibly four to five months pregnant, and this would be obvious to anyone looking at her. Dopman was transported to the Okeechobee County Jail. The victim was transported to Raulerson Hospital by Okeechobee Fire Rescue.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.