Prayer scam is the latest to hit Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — One of the latest scams to hit our area is the prayer scam. In this scam, the suspect(s) approach and befriend a victim, oftentimes of Hispanic descent. The suspects then convince the victim that they will pray over their money and their family. The victim followed the suspects to their home and they persuaded the victim to turn over her money, and they in turn wrapped the money in a red cloth and prayed over it. The victim was told not to unwrap the money for (24) hours, or the prayer would not be answered.

The suspects convinced the victim she needed to give them more money to pray over, and the victim allowed the suspect to follow her to her house where she subsequently handed over an additional $7,000 for them to prayer over. The money was prayed over, and later it was discovered the money was missing.

The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and it was determined this case originated at Walmart. The Okeechobee City Police Department assumed this investigation. Ultimately the victim was able to identify the two female suspects, who were later arrested and charged.

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stated, “As we enter into our Christmas season always remember there are people that invest all their efforts into taking advantage of innocent people. Please be aware and remain vigilant to not fall prey to these thieves. Any legitimate person or organization should not be bothered nor afraid for you to ask questions and check their legitimacy. If you ever have a question or concern, contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office or Okeechobee City Police Department immediately.

Estafa de oración

Una de las últimas estafas que ha afectado a nuestra área es la estafa de oración. En esta estafa, el sospechoso (s) se acerca y se hace amigo de una víctima, muchas veces de ascendencia hispana. Luego, los sospechosos convencen a la víctima de que rezarán por su dinero y su familia. La víctima siguió a los sospechosos a su casa y persuadieron a la víctima para que le entregara su dinero y, a su vez, envolvieron el dinero en una tela roja y rezaron por él. Se le dijo a la víctima que no desenvolviera el dinero por (24) horas o la oración no sería respondida.

Los sospechosos convencieron a la víctima de que necesitaba darles más dinero para rezar. La víctima permitió que el sospechoso la siguiera a su casa y posteriormente le entregó $7,000 adicionales para que oraran. Se rezó el dinero y nuevamente se descubrió que faltaba dinero.

La víctima contactó a la Oficina del Sheriff y se determinó que este caso se originó en Walmart y el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Okeechobee asumió esta investigación. Finalmente, la víctima pudo identificar a las dos sospechosas, que luego fueron arrestadas y acusadas.

El sheriff Noel E. Stephen declaró: “Al entrar en nuestra temporada de Navidad, siempre recuerde que hay personas que invierten todos sus esfuerzos en aprovecharse de personas inocentes. Tenga en cuenta y manténgase alerta para no ser presa de estos ladrones. Cualquier persona u organización legítima no debe molestarse ni temer que haga preguntas y verifique su legitimidad. Si alguna vez tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud, comuníquese de inmediato con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Okeechobee o el Departamento de Policía de la Ciudad de Okeechobee.