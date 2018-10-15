Possible homicide in Okeechobee

Oct 15th, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Okeechobee. According to a press release issued on Friday, Oct. 12, deputies responded to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11.

At the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male. Okeechobee County Fire and Rescue declared the man deceased at the scene. Detective José Garduno will be in charge of the investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Powered by Facebook Comments

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie