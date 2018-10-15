OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Okeechobee. According to a press release issued on Friday, Oct. 12, deputies responded to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11.

At the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male. Okeechobee County Fire and Rescue declared the man deceased at the scene. Detective José Garduno will be in charge of the investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.