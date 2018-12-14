Playing leapfrog in the truck doesn’t fool OPD officer

OKEECHOBEE — After performing a traffic stop on a silver Ford truck, Officer Michael Jordan of the OPD noticed the truck moving and reportedly saw a shadow jump from the driver’s side of the vehicle to the passenger’s side. Officer Jordan went to the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered the person who was now sitting on that side to step out of the vehicle.

After determining his identity as Mark Rivas, age 20, Southeast Sixth Street, Officer Jordan explained the reason he had stopped him was for running a red light.

The female, who was now sitting in the driver’s seat, was identified as Trista Osceola. Officer Jordan asked both occupants if there were any illegal narcotics or weapons in the vehicle, and Mr. Rivas reportedly said there were not.

After running both names through dispatch, it was found they both had suspended licenses.

Officer Jordan requested permission to search the vehicle, but Ms. Osceola refused. She was asked to step out of the car and stand in front of the vehicle while Officer Jordan retrieved K-9 Luna from his patrol car. After giving her the command to find dope, she began sniffing for the odor of illegal narcotics and gave a positive alert to the front passenger door.

During a search of the vehicle, he located marijuana flake on the floorboard and a vape pen in the glovebox with suspected marijuana resin inside. Both the flakes and the resin later tested positive for marijuana.

After the officer asked Mr. Rivas who was driving, he arrested Mr. Rivas and charged him with driving while his license was suspended and possession of marijuana resin. He was also issued a citation for running the red light. Bond was set at $2,500.

