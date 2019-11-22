PI involved in accident — twice

OKEECHOBEE — A private investigator was reportedly rear ended twice by the suspect he was investigating on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Okeechobee City Police Officer Jason Gavern was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot.

Kenneth Addison

The complainant, who is a private investigator, reportedly told the officer he was rear ended twice by Kenneth Addison, 56, Northwest 10th Avenue.

At that time, Addison pulled up next to Officer Gavern and approached the private investigator’s vehicle, but Officer Gavern told him to stop. The report notes, Addison was very aggressive and belligerent and refused to stop, leaning into the window, pointing his finger in the other man’s face and yelling. Officer Gavern pushed him away, and finally got the two men separated.

The private investigator said he was investigating Addison for a medical issue and had been in the man’s neighborhood for the last few days. On the day of the accident, Addison was at The Home Depot, and the private investigator was following him to continue his investigation. When they left The Home Depot parking lot, and headed north on U.S. 441, somehow Addison got behind him and at the traffic light at 21st Street, rear ended him. He said he turned into the Walmart parking lot, and Addison hit him again.

Addison was charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $1,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.