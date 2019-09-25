Person of interest identified in Slater death

HENDRY COUNTY — On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Hendry County Sheriff, Steve Whidden, announced that 29-year-old Jamson Richemond of Belle Glade, has been identified as a “Person of Interest” in the death of 24-year-old Bolman “Bee Love” Slater, on Sept. 4.

Richemond is also a person of interest in the death of Jamal “Jampack” Hubert, a 30-year-old man whose body was recovered in a canal in Palm Beach County.

Sheriff Whidden stated, “It is believed that Richemond may have had some involvement in Hubert’s death”.

If you have any information on either Slater or Hubert death please contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, 863-674-5600 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a $3,000 cash reward.

