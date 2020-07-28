Person caught on camera stealing two cars in LaBelle

LABELLE — A masked man is seen on camera stealing not one but two cars from two different gas stations on Saturday morning, July 25.

One victim said he went inside the Handy’s gas station just off Cowboy Way in LaBelle when he noticed a masked man hop in the front seat of his running black Cadillac Escalade.

Security footage from the gas station shows the victim run out to the car, grabbing at the door handle as he tries to stop the thief from taking off with it.

The accused thief allegedly drove about a mile away from the Handy’s to another gas station, where he crashed the Escalade.

Another victim ran inside that gas station to grab a snack before work, leaving her car running as well.

Security footage from the second gas station shows the accused thief hop in the second car and take off. The victim walked out of the gas station as the thief pulled off.

The second vehicle was found hours later, abandoned in Glades County. Both vehicles have been impounded as the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office investigates.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said they believe they know who the accused thief is, but he has yet to be found and arrested.