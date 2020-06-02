PBSO issues warning about property crimes

PALM BEACH COUNTY — After destructive property crimes in recent days, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted June 1 on its Glades community outreach Facebook page this warning. “Destruction and theft … is not the way” to demonstrate public anger.

Such expressions have been criminally demonstrated in cities nationwide during the past week, after a black man named George Floyd died while under Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder in his death, which was caused by asphyxiation due to pressure on his neck and back while he was being arrested. Three other officers who watched and/or participated in Mr. Floyd’s arrest in connection with the passing of a counterfeit $20 bill are still under investigation, Hennepin County (Minn.) State’s Attorney Mike Freeman announced when Officer Chauvin was charged on Friday, May 29.

That resulted in immediate riots in Minneapolis, and others erupted over the weekend in many cities across the United States — which were ended in some cases with tear gas, rubber bullets, fire hoses and many participants being charged with various crimes.

It’s not yet known whether any of this anger was what motivated a group of at least three young women, one from Belle Glade, who were arrested on Monday morning, June 1, after a brazen break-in at the T-Mobile store at Southern Boulevard and U.S. 441 in suburban West Palm Beach.

But apparently sheriff’s deputies and PBSO officials thought it was indicative enough of public mood to issue this warning, on its “Palm Beach County Tri-City – the Glades page” on Facebook, around 1 p.m. Monday, June 1:

“To the few Palm Beach County residents who think destruction and theft is the answer, this is not the way. This is your home. #PalmBeachCountyStrong

“As you know we are living difficult days and we are here with you walking through the pain, but this should not be an excuse to destroy the beautiful county we live in. There have been many burglaries and damaged property in the last 24 hours.”

The post went on to describe the incident Monday:

“Earlier this morning a group of individuals stormed the T-Mobile … smashing glass doors, making entry and stealing over $50,000 in merchandise and causing over $5,000 in property damage. We arrested three suspects: Shu’Nice Milner, 24; Kayla Brown 29; and LaShawn Andres, 26.

“Two of three were apprehended outside T-Mobile. Lashawn Andrews was seen fleeing the scene. Deputies followed her safely all the way to Belle Glade. She was immediately taken into custody. Both vehicles contained numerous items that were confirmed stolen from T-Mobile, as well as evidence of numerous other burglaries perpetrated throughout the county during the last 24 hours.

“Another burglary occurred shortly thereafter at the T-Mobile on Okeechobee Blvd. and U.S. 441, with several thousand dollars in stolen merchandise and damaged property therein.

“In total, three arrests were made, and lots of stolen items were recovered from numerous other suspected burglaries.”

The PBSO’s post ended with this plea, “Let’s be on the same side and continue to do what’s right to protect Palm Beach County.”

Probable cause affidavits in these arrests were not yet available before deadline for this article.