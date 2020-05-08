PBSO detectives investigating homicide/shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Runyon Village in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased inside the residence and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds across the street. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on the scene to investigate further. The motive and suspect information were unknown at this time of the press release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.