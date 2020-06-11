PBSO detectives investigating early-morning homicide in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report stated that shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, June 11, deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Avenue C in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located a male deceased from apparent gunshot wound(s).
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further.
Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
