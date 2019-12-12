PBSO detectives investigate stabbing in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in the 700 block of SW Avenue B, Belle Glade around 11 a.m. on Dec. 11. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect, both adults, are known to each other.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

More information will be released when it becomes available.