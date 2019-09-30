PBC deputies respond to shooting report

BELLE GLADE — On Thursday, Sept. 26, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Avenue A. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS, or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for any Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from pbsoapp.com.