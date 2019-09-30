PBC deputies respond to shooting report

Sep 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — On Thursday, Sept. 26, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Avenue A. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS, or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for any Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from pbsoapp.com.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie