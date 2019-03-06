Pastor accused of molesting child

GLADES COUNTY — A March 26 court date has been set for Franklin Edwin Woodham II, 56, of Sunset Strip in Lakeport, on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under the age of 16.

According to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office report, the investigation into allegations against Woodham began on Dec. 20, 2018, after a child confided in a school resource officer.

The lewd and lascivious acts reportedly took place over a period of several years.

Woodham was arrested on Feb. 21, by Glades County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Sapuppo. He was booked into the Glades County Jail. At Woodham’s first appearance hearing, Glades County Judge Jack Lundy set bail at $150,000. According to the Glades County Clerk of Courts Office, Woodham was released on bail.

His next court date is March 26 at 9 a.m. in the Glades County Courthouse.

Woodham and his wife are pastors of Point of Light Fellowship Church in Lakeport.

Details about the allegations have been kept confidential to protect the privacy of the victim.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com