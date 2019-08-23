Passer-by reports drug deal

OKEECHOBEE — After a passing driver noticed what he thought was suspicious activity behind a gas station on Southeast 34th Avenue, he called the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible drug deal. On Saturday, Aug. 17, at approximately 8 p.m., Deputy Kenneth Hernandez was dispatched to the location. The deputy found three men and one woman behind the gas station, and he asked all four to identify themselves.

Robert Hysell

One of the men, Robert Hysell, 54, Northeast 29th Avenue, reportedly kept putting his hands in his pockets while they were talking, and Deputy Hernandez asked him not to put his hands in his pockets, but he continued to do it. Deputy Hernandez asked for permission to search him and Hysell agreed. In his pocket, Deputy Hernandez allegedly found a pocket knife and synthetic cannabinoid. Hysell was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid. His bond was set at $5,000.

Scott Carnley

All three of the other people reportedly gave permission for Deputy Hernandez to search them.

Scott Carnley, 31, Southeast 10th Street, was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.

The report notes, the other two had nothing on their persons and were not detained.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.