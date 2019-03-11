Palm Bay man killed in traffic accident

A Palm Bay man was killed early Monday morning, March 11 after reportedly entering the path of oncoming traffic. 26-year-old Jose Emilio Reguero was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on County Road 68 when he initiated a left turn onto U.S. 441 South and entered the path of a 2006 Chevrolet traveling Northbound. Mr. Reguero’s vehicle was hit on the left side, overturned and came to a rest on the northeast corner of the intersection. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

