Pahokee man died in traffic crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at 1:16 p.m. on March 12, a 2002 Ford Explorer operated by Rodolfo Rivera, 72, of Pahokee, was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 in the inside lane, passing Mile Marker 81 in Palm Beach County.

Mr. Rivera failed to maintain single lane and veered left into the grass median. The Ford swerved to the right and overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle traveling across the travel lanes and entering the outside shoulder and overturning.

It was reported that Mr. Rivera died at the scene of the crash.

The traffic crash remained under investigation at the time of the press release.