Pahokee man arrested trying to flee from law enforcement custody in Clewiston

Jul 30th, 2020 · by · Comments:

By Capt. Susan Harrelle

CLEWISTON — Monday evening, July 27, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a traffic crash at U.S. 27 and Old 27 in Clewiston.

Lavoski Xavier Butler

Upon the arrival of deputies, it was reported an individual appeared to be entrapped. Deputies were able to free the person with possible injuries.
While investigating the traffic crash it was discovered that one of the drivers had a suspended drivers license and an active warrant out of Martin County. The driver, 29-year-old Lavoski Xavier Butler of Pahokee, was advised of the warrant and taken into custody. Butler had received what appeared to be minor injuries from the crash and was taken to an emergency room.

While Butler was being treated for his injuries, he attempted to flee from law enforcement custody; however, he was taken back into custody by HCSO personnel.

Butler was arrested on an out-of-county warrant from Martin County and resisting arrest without violence; he was issued a traffic citation for operating a motor vehicle while drivers license suspended/canceled or revoked.

Butler was currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond at the time of this press release.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress