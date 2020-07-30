Pahokee man arrested trying to flee from law enforcement custody in Clewiston

By Capt. Susan Harrelle

CLEWISTON — Monday evening, July 27, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a traffic crash at U.S. 27 and Old 27 in Clewiston.

Lavoski Xavier Butler

Upon the arrival of deputies, it was reported an individual appeared to be entrapped. Deputies were able to free the person with possible injuries.

While investigating the traffic crash it was discovered that one of the drivers had a suspended drivers license and an active warrant out of Martin County. The driver, 29-year-old Lavoski Xavier Butler of Pahokee, was advised of the warrant and taken into custody. Butler had received what appeared to be minor injuries from the crash and was taken to an emergency room.

While Butler was being treated for his injuries, he attempted to flee from law enforcement custody; however, he was taken back into custody by HCSO personnel.

Butler was arrested on an out-of-county warrant from Martin County and resisting arrest without violence; he was issued a traffic citation for operating a motor vehicle while drivers license suspended/canceled or revoked.

Butler was currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond at the time of this press release.