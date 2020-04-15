Oxycodone reported stolen

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Donald Ellis was dispatched to the home of a local man, who reported his pain pills had been stolen. On Friday, April 10, the complainant said he received notification from UPS that a package containing 120 15mg Oxycodone tablets had been delivered to the park, but before he could retrieve the package, someone took it.

He went on to say he believed a female named Jennifer might have taken them. He said he heard Jennifer was trying to sell some 15mg morphine pills, and he believes she has his pills and mistakenly believes the M printed on his pills stands for morphine.

Sgt. Ellis spoke with a neighbor in a nearby apartment and asked about Jennifer but was told she was no longer staying there. She reportedly told him that Jennifer had been acting strange and refused to come back as long as “the cops were there.”

The residents of the other apartments said they did not see a package or see anyone take a package.

The investigation is ongoing.