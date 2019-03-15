OPD needs help finding stolen ATV

Mar 15th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
ATV stolen on March 13.

 

Okeechobee Police Department had a 2017 Green Yamaha ATV four-wheeler reported stolen at 4:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. The ATV was on a homemade flatbed trailer and the ignition switch had been cut from the ATV. The ATV has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

A store captured video of two vehicles involved and at least four people. The video shows three people exiting a vehicle and walking to the location where the ATV was stolen. The trailer with the ATV on it had a lock but the lock had been cut and the trailer was pulled from the yard and attached to a vehicle. Another store camera shows a white four-door dually pulling the trailer on 70 West. The trailer was recovered in the Treasure Island area of Okeechobee on the side of a road but the ATV remains missing.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bettye Taylor at 863-763-9783 at Okeechobee Police Dept or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie