OPD needs help finding stolen ATV

Okeechobee Police Department had a 2017 Green Yamaha ATV four-wheeler reported stolen at 4:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. The ATV was on a homemade flatbed trailer and the ignition switch had been cut from the ATV. The ATV has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

A store captured video of two vehicles involved and at least four people. The video shows three people exiting a vehicle and walking to the location where the ATV was stolen. The trailer with the ATV on it had a lock but the lock had been cut and the trailer was pulled from the yard and attached to a vehicle. Another store camera shows a white four-door dually pulling the trailer on 70 West. The trailer was recovered in the Treasure Island area of Okeechobee on the side of a road but the ATV remains missing.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bettye Taylor at 863-763-9783 at Okeechobee Police Dept or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.