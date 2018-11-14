Okeechobee resident killed in auto accident in Hardee County

An Okeechobee resident was killed in an auto accident involving one car and two semi trucks on Nov. 13 on State Road 66 in Hardee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol submitted by FHP crash investigator Trooper B. Brelsford , Mark Richard Barlow Jr. age 28, was traveling southbound on Parnell Road in an F350 when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a semi truck driven by Cesar Yepes of Eagle Lake, Fla. Because of oil in the road from the first crash, a second semi truck, driven by Rasiel Salazar Martinez of Miami Gardens, was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting both vehicles.

Mr. Yepes is in serious condition, and Mr. Martinez was uninjured. No alcohol was involved in the accident.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

