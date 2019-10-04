Okeechobee man accused of selling oxycodone

OKEECHOBEE — In the course of an undercover drug operation, Devon Mitchell Jr., 31, Southeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 1 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with sale of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing with disregard to safety of persons, reckless driving and resisting an officer with violence. His bond was set at $150,000.

According to the arrest report, a confidential source (CS) was utilized to purchase oxycodone from Mitchell after the narcotics task force allegedly received word from various sources that he was selling oxycodone, fentanyl and cocaine within Okeechobee County. During a telephone conversation, the CS reportedly ordered a ten pack of oxycodone from Mitchell and arranged a meeting in front of Bravo Supermarket. The agreed-on price was to be $25 per tablet.

Prior to the meeting, the task force conducted surveillance of the meeting site and allegedly saw Mitchell conduct a hand-to-hand narcotic transaction with an undisclosed female before leaving the parking lot.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CS arrived at the meeting site, and about 20 minutes later, Mitchell allegedly made contact via phone and then pulled up next to the CS’s vehicle in a gray Chevy passenger car. The two reportedly exchanged money for pills and the CS left the parking lot. Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force immediately approached Mitchell, who attempted to flee the parking lot. Mitchell reportedly backed up through a crowded parking lot with willful and wanton disregard for public safety and then struck an unmarked patrol vehicle occupied by two narcotics task force detectives.

Last month, on Sept. 19, Mitchell was arrested on an Okeechobee warrant for the sale of cocaine within 100 feet of a church.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.