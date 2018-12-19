Okeechobee father tackles man who threatened daughters

OKEECHOBEE — When an Okeechobee man received a phone call from his teenage daughters that a man was trying to get in their home and was threatening them with a gun, he didn’t waste any time.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office report, Eric Anselmo, 23, Southwest Second Way, was arrested Dec. 15, after allegedly peering in the windows of a home at three teenagers, trying to get into the house and pointing a gun at the girls.

According to the report, the man repeatedly asked the girls to have sex with him and pointed a gun at them.

Anselmo reportedly kept knocking on the doors and windows, trying to get in and kept asking the two girls to have sex with him. The teens called their parents, who had just gone to the store. The girls also called 911.

The parents arrived before the sheriff’s department, and the dad said when he saw the man, he just immediately tackled him.

When Deputy Michael Cauley arrived on the scene, he found the suspect on the ground, restrained by the father. The gun turned out to be a Daisy BB gun.

Anselmo was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $75,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.