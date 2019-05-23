Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen excavator

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OCSO

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on May 22, a 2018 Kubota Mini Excavator on tracks was reported stolen from the 1300 block of U.S. 441 S.E. in Okeechobee. The equipment was stolen between the dates of May 15 to May 22. The color of the excavator is orange, model number KX41-3VR1, serial number 30483, three teeth on the bucket, and has a KX41-3 sticker on it. The excavator is valued at 20,000.



The above photo is for the likeness only of the excavator.



If you have any information, contact Deputy Huffman at 863)763-3117, reference case #19S12988, or contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be entitled to a reward.