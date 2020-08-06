Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

By Michele Belle

OSCO

OKEECHOBEE — A shooting involving an Okeechobee man is under investigation by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 4, at 11:57 p.m., OCSO deputies responded to the 5300 block of U.S. 441 Southeast in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male subject who had been shot. Okeechobee Fire Rescue transported the shooting victim to Raulerson Hospital for treatment. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Sgt. Javier Gonzalez, 863-763-3117, ext. 5106. Or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 and leave your anonymous tip.