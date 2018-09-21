Okeechobee County Arrest Report, 9-21-18

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Gabriel Cruz Cruz, 22, address unknown, was arrested Sept. 17 by OCSO Deputy Matt Huffman and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. According to the report, the owner of a white Kia minivan was inside Mosquito Creek grocery when he noticed a man entering his vehicle and attempting to put it into drive. The owner raced out of the store and leapt onto the vehicle and began striking the suspect to prevent him from taking the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot with the car’s owner in pursuit. The suspect was intercepted by a good Samaritan who held the suspect at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

• William Dakota Lane, 24, of S.W. 10th St., was arrested Sept. 14, by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and grand theft more than $300, less than $500. Bond was set at $46,000.

• Megan Salina Hair, 30, of N.E. Second Street, was arrested Sept. 14 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $31,000.

• Arthur William Smedley, 47, of S.W. 16th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 13, by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a listed chemical for manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $51,000.

• A juvenile inmate at True Core Behavioral Solutions, 7200 U.S. 441 N., was arrested on Sept. 18 for battery on detention staff. D’Angelo Battis, 15, is accused of punching a detention staff member in the collar bone. Surveillance footage recorded the incident. The teenager was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

• A suspect detained for picking palmetto berries without a permit and without the landowner’s permission was arrested Sept. 18 by FWC Investigator David LaFoy, after it was determined the suspect was wanted on an Indian River County warrant for violation of probation/grand theft and occupied burglary. Tavious D. Torockio, 16, of Vero Beach was arrested on the warrant and detained at the Okeechobee County Jail. He was also charged with a harvesting an endangered plant without a permit, which is a misdemeanor. The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Another suspect detained for picking palmetto berries without a permit and without the landowner’s permission was arrested Sept. 18 by FWC Investigator David LaFoy was also arrested on a warrant. Jose Alberto Pacheo, 38, of Indiantown, was charged with failure to appear in court on Martin County charges. He was also charged with harvesting an endangered plant without a permit, which is a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500.

• Pardell Keyon, 26, of N.E. 14th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 19 by OCSO Deputy Robert Gonzalez and charged with child abuse. He is accused of “body slamming” a teenager to the ground and striking him about the face, breaking his nose. A bystander recorded the incident on cellphone video. Bond was to be set by the judge.

• Mark Daniel Fallon, 39, of N.W. 12th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 19, by OCSO Deputy Jonathon Gove, and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of striking another man while holding a metal socket tool in his fist, breaking the man’s jaw. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Dale Lee Proudfoot, 36, of N.W. 110th Street, was arrested Sept. 19 by OCSO Deputy Jonathan Gove and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. According to the arrest report, a convenience store cashier called OCSO about an intoxicated person, who had been yelling at a pallet of water, then hit his head against the wall and then stumbled into the bathroom where he began to yell and bang on the door. The deputy detained the disorderly suspect who, according to the report appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. The man was placed in wrist restraints. A search of his pockets revealed a small plastic bag containing pills. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Robert Anthonie, 30, of S.E. 29th Street, was arrested Sept. 19, by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez, and charged with failure to obey a law enforcement officer’s order to stop. According to the OCSO report, Deputy Hernandez initiated a traffic stop because the 2004 Chevy Cavalier was missing side mirrors and did not display a Florida tag. Instead of stopping, the driver executed an evasive maneuver, driving through a ditch and then parked the vehicle with the lights off next to a bottle brush tree, the report states.

• Dontay Omar Taylor, 17, a juvenile inmate at True Core Behavioral Solutions, 7200 U.S. 441 N., was arrested on Sept. 19, by OCSO Deputy Timothy Miller for battery on detention staff. Taylor is accused of striking a staff member in the face. Surveillance footage recorded the incident.

• Brian Lee Peaden, 46, of Pahokee, was arrested on Sept.19, by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with three counts of failure to appear related to pending charges in drug court.

• Another arrest took place at True Core Behavioral Solutions on Sept. 19 when Christopher McQuire, 18, allegedly attacked another inmate. Video surveillance was collected by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng, the arresting officer. McQuire was charged with battery on a detainee and transported to the county jail.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

