Okeechobee County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (NTF).

• Isela Palacios, 17, Northwest Third Street in Fort Pierce, was arrested on July 28 and charged with robbery with firearm and theft of motor vehicle. He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Salvador Medrano, 17, Northeast 64th Drive, was arrested on July 27 by OCSO and charged with robbery with firearm and grand theft of motor vehicle. Medrano was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Eric Kelly, 25, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested Aug. 10 by OCSO and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Michael Snipes, 34, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested Aug. 10 by OCSO and charged with fleeing law enforcement while lights and siren are active and with driving without a license. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Stacy Tyson, 58, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested Aug. 9 by OCSO and charged with attempting to conceal a convicted sex offender. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Stephanie Perez, 40, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 9 by OCSO and charged with intentional child abuse and battery after reportedly grabbing her daughter by the throat with enough force to cause a laceration. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Joann Crudup, 30, was arrested Aug. 8 by NTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and with driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,250.

• Joshua Tarvin, 37, Northeast 64th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 11 by OCSO and charged with failure to register. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Rebeka Canto, 29, Southwest Martin Highway, was arrested Aug. 11 by NTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,750.

• Russell Osceola Jr., 37, Sports Complex Road, was arrested Aug. 11 by OCSO and charged with three counts writing or sending a threat to injure or kill. Bond was set at $150,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.