Okeechobee County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Orlando Perez, U.S. 441 S.E., 35, was arrested on July 28 by OCSO and charged with driving without a license – habitual offender. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Ashley Thompson, 29, Southeast 43rd Street, was arrested on July 29 by OCSO and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jeffery Hultman, 58, Northeast 82nd Avenue, was arrested Aug. 4 by OCSO and charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, three counts of threatening a public servant or family. Bond was set at $7,000.

• Kelsey Hammack, 26, Northeast 11th Court, was arrested on Aug. 4 by OCSO and charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers with lights and siren active. Bond was set at $2,750.

• Tony Hammons, 44, Southeast 95th Trail, was arrested on July 27 by OCSO and charged with sexual battery to victim 12-17 years of age. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Jon Mesa, 30, Southeast 26th Street, was arrested on July 27 by OCSO and charged with criminal mischief and aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $15,000.

• Sergio Juarez, 21, Gilliard Farm Road in Zolfo Springs, was arrested on July 28 by OCPD on a warrant from Hardee County for DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• Sheena Holycross, 35, Northwest 37th Avenue, was arrested on July 29 by OCSO and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Chad Nesselhauf, 30, Northwest Fifth Street, was arrested on July 30 by OCPD and charge with dealing in stolen property, false owner information of pawn items, and petit theft. Bond was set at $31,000.

• Glenda Shank, 31, Lake Drive, was arrested on July 31 by OCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Carmen Barber, 52, U.S. 441 S.E., was arrested on Aug 2 by OCSO and charged with DUI and expired driver license. Bond was set at $500.

• Bruce Snell, 24, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested on Aug. 2 by OCPD and charged with assault/domestic violence, and assault with a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Eric Pena, 31, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested on Aug 3 by OCSO and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond was set at $7,000.

• Carlos Vazquez, 23, Northwest 272nd Street, was arrested on Aug. 3 by OCSO on an out of state fugitive warrant. Bond was set at $35,000.

• Forest Roberts, 55, Southeast 34th Lane, was arrested on Aug. 3 by OCSO on an out of state fugitive warrant. No bond was set.

• Ronald Smith, 49, State Road 78 West, was arrested on Aug 5 by OCSO and charge with failure to register as required. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Zachary Voss, 27, Southeast Eighth Street, was arrested on Aug. 5 by OCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Nikki Taylor, 29, Summertime Lane in Royal Palm Beach, was arrested on Aug. 5 by OCSO and charged with DUI and driving with license suspended with knowledge. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Dillon Hill, 19, Northwest 18th Street, was arrested on Aug. 5 by OCSO and charged with discharge of a firearm in public. No bond was set.

• Erica Zinski, 30, Northeast Third Circle, was arrested on Aug. 6 by OCSO and charged with theft of motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Johnny Williams, 29, Northeast 13th Avenue, was arrested on Aug. 6 by OCSO and charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoids. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.