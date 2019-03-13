Okeechobee City Police seeking identity of suspect OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Police Department is currently asking the public for its help identifying the subject in this picture. For more information, contact Detective Bettye Taylor at 863-763-9783 or you may remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

