Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Jose Galvan, 54, Northwest 38th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 28 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI, fourth or subsequent offense and driving while license is suspended, habitual offender. He reportedly refused the breath test. Bond was set at $150,000.

• Rudolfo Torres, 22, Northeast Fourth Drive, was arrested Dec. 28 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with DUI. He reportedly refused the breath test. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Charles Harper III, 20, Okeechobee, was arrested Dec. 29 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $1,600.

• Eliceo Mendoza, 35, Northwest 38th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 30 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Breaira Smith, 20, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 30 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Katie Suggs, 33, Moore Haven, was arrested Dec. 30 by OCPD Officer Jessica Francis and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,750.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.