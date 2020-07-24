Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Raheem Matchett, 26, Northwest 12th Street, was arrested July 16 by OCSO and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and kidnapping/false imprisonment. Bond was set at $7,000.

• Robert Thompson, 38, Northwest 220th Street, was arrested July 18 by OCSO and charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Jeffrey Carter, 53, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested July 18 by OPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Morgan Tibbett, 26, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested July 22 by OCSO and charged with robbery/sudden snatching, petit theft and battery/touch or strike. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Princessa Ortega, 16, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested July 22 by OCSO and charged with armed robbery, grand theft and grand theft auto.

• John Nutter, 42, Northeast 327th Trail, was arrested July 22 by OCSO and charged with uttering a forged document/counterfeit bill, and grand theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Randy Torres, 43, Southwest Third Avenue, was arrested July 22 by OPD and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $2,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.