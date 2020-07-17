Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Katie Suggs, 33, Moore Haven, was arrested July 10 by OCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Stesha Lanham, 31, Southeast Sixth Avenue, was arrested July 10 by OCSO and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $2,500.

• James Timmons, 36, Southwest Second Street, was arrested July 12 by OCSO and charged with two counts battery on a law enforcement officer and one count escape. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Katie Kimbrough, 39, Northeast 48th Avenue, was arrested July 13 by OCSO and charged with smuggling contraband into prison and with domestic battery. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Fred Mulroney, 44, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested July 13 by OCSO and charged with felony criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Logan Yorke, 14, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested July 13 by OCSO and charged with aggravated fleeing with injury.

• Sarah King, 44, U.S. 441 South, was arrested July 14 by OCSO and charged with grand theft, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and giving false information to law enforcement. Bond was set at $13,000.

• Russell Osceola Jr., 37, Sports Complex Road, was arrested July 14 by OCSO and charged with aggravated stalking, three counts contempt of court, intimidation or threatening a witness or victim, trespass on property and writing or sending threats to kill. Bond was set at $417,000.

• Luis Alverez, 42, Okeechobee, was arrested July 15 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.