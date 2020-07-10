Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Jayme Lee Casanova, 29, Southwest 18th Street, was arrested June 24 by a member of the ONTF and charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Bond was set at $150,000.

• Angel Ponce, 23, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested June 26 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• William Fulwider, 25, Northeast 26th Avenue, was arrested June 26 by OCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,700.

• Bradley Sheltra, 35, Southeast 20th Court, was arrested June 26 by OCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,700.

• Lorna Gordon, 59, Northwest 28th Avenue, was arrested June 27 by OCSO and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Harrison Hemmis, 23, Northwest 28th Avenue, was arrested June 27 by OCSO and charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more, battery touch or strike and escape. Bond to be set by the judge.

• Shannon Lucas, 44, Winter Haven, was arrested June 27 by OCSO and charged with DUI and driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond was set at $3,000.

• James Sellers, 42, Northwest 87th Court, was arrested June 29 by OCSO and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $20,000.

• Tracy McKinney, 40, Northeast Second Street, was arrested June 29 by OCSO and charged with battery second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Lacy Curtiz, 22, Okeechobee, was arrested July 2 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,500.

• Robert Thompson Jr., 24, Southwest 13th Street, was arrested July 3 by OCSO and charged with driving while license is suspended/third or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $500.

• Sipriano Medrano, 31, Northwest 11th Drive, was arrested July 5 by OCSO and charged with possession of cocaine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Shawn Pyper, 46, Southeast 32nd Avenue, was arrested July 5 by OCSO and charged with intentional child abuse and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $11,500.

• Ralph Kennedy, 27, Northeast 72nd Circle, was arrested July 6 by OCSO and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $500.

• Steven Kent, 44, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested July 6 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Juan Mata, 47, Northeast Park Street, was arrested July 7 by OCSO and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of over 3 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $8,500.

• James Schock, 35, Okeechobee, was arrested July 8 by OPD and charged with domestic battery and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Rey Gomez, 46, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested July 8 by a member of the ONTF and charged with failure to register as required, driving without a license and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Maynard Fuse, 19, Southwest 15th Street, was arrested July 8 by OCSO and charged with battery inmate on inmate and second degree petty theft. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Robert Thompson, 38, Northwest 220th Street, was arrested July 8 by OCSO and charged with failure to register. Bond was set at $1,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.