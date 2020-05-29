Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Damian Oyola, 30, Northwest 20th Lane, was arrested May 20 by OCSO Deputy Brian Lowe and charged with three counts battery on law enforcement or firefighter and resisting arrest without violence. Bond will be set by the judge.

• Phillip Greenwell, 42, Northwest 34th Avenue, was arrested May 21 by OCSO Deputy Quintin Speed and charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement at high speed with lights and siren activated and felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

• Tavares Whitehead Sr., 43, Southeast 27th Street, was arrested May 21 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with uttering a false instrument. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Timothy Hull, 51, Sweetwater, Tenn., was arrested May 24 by OPD Officer Trenton Moutscka and charged with DUI first offense. Breath test results were reportedly 0.148 and 0.131. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Carl Paul Mataushek, 59, Northwest 23rd Avenue, was arrested May 23 by OCSO Deputy Jose Garcia and charged with DUI first offense after the vehicle he was driving was found in a ditch. A bypasser pulled him from the ditch, but said he remained in the road turning his headlights on and off, so the good Samaritan called 911. Mataushek’s breath test results were reportedly 0.145 and 0.147. His bond was set at $250.

• Patrick Gustafson, 32, Northwest 19th Avenue, was arrested May 23 by OCSO Deputy Timothy Porter during a traffic stop and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer after reportedly acting aggressively and attempting to lunge at the officer. Bond was set at $250.

• Alphons Morris Jr., 25, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested May 23 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $10,000.

• James Moody, 27, Southeast 60th Drive, was arrested May 22 by OCSO Jeremiah Camino and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Juan Aguilar, 33, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested May 24 by OCSO Deputy Jose Garcia and charged with intentional child abuse. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Terry Huff, 32, Southeast 441 North, was arrested May 23 by OPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, driving while license is suspended and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Codie Shockley, 26, Southeast 68th Avenue, was arrested May 23 by OCSO Brandon Greis and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• Michael Snipes, 33, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested May 25 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with two counts possession of Schedule I, III or IV drug without a prescription and DUI. Bond was set at $5,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.