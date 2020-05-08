Okeechobee Arrest Report

OKEECHOBEE – The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Dwight Sheffield, 28, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested April 30 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. Bond was set at $316,000.

• Robert Cook, 57, Northwest 27th Avenue, was arrested April 30 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Daniel Tindall, 39, Southeast 23rd Street, was arrested May 3 by OPD Officer Jason Gavern and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,500.

• Kira Krantz, 38, Northwest 86th Court, was arrested May 3 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Gabriel Chapman, 26, Southeast 19th Terrace, was arrested May 3 by OCSO Deputy Marc Williams and charged with burglary with assault and trespassing on property. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Ashly Harden, 33, Northwest 20th Street, was arrested May 1 by OCSO Deputy Brian Cross and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Derrick Clay, 31, Southwest 11th Street, was arrested May 1 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with violation of probation on a burglary charge. He is being held without bond.

• Scott Mascio, 39, was arrested May 1 by OCSO Deputy Brian Cross and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Vionel Bell, 48, Avon Park, was arrested May 1 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $7,000.

• Allen Aldridge, 46, Northeast Eighth Avenue, was arrested May 2 by OPD Officer Cody Daigneault and charged with possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $18,250.

• Octavio Delgado, 39, Northwest 46th Terrace, was arrested May 2 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $1,750.

• Joaquin Monzon, 31, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested April 30 By OCSO Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $1,250.

• Treshawn Wiggins, 18, Northwest 10th Street, was arrested May 4 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Dwight Sheffield, 28, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested April 30 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in methamphetamine and knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond was set at $316,000.

• Robert Cook, 57, Northwest 27th Avenue, was arrested April 30 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with credit card fraud, more than once. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Adam Ward, 33, Northwest 90th Lane, was arrested May 6 by OCSO Deputy Stephen Paladino and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years old or older in the presence of a minor under age 16. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Daniel Tindall, 39, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested May 6 by OCSO Deputy Ted Vandeman and charged with grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Lawrence Wolf, 39, Northwest Fourth Avenue, was arrested May 6 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of methamphetamine, attaching a license plate not assigned and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Jajuanza Ford, 26, Northeast 11th Street, was arrested May 6 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Javas Jones, 29, Northeast 13th Avenue, was arrested May 6 by a member of the ONTF and charged with trafficking in cocaine and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $50,500.

• Gabriel Chapman, 26, Southeast 19th Terrace, was arrested May 6 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with violation of probation (felony). He is being held without bond.

• Paula Spigelmoyer, 43, Southwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested May 5 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of heroin. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Rigoberto Chavez, 23, Northeast 62nd Avenue, was arrested May 5 by OCSO Deputy Cristina Torres and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 15. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Johnny Johnson, 57, Southeast 33rd Street, was arrested May 5 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Daniel Tindall Jr., 39, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested May 5 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $20,000.

• Devinn Rodriguez, 22, Southwest Third Street, was arrested May 5 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving without a license. Bond to be set.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.