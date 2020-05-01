Okeechobee Arrest Report

OKEECHOBEE – The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC)

• Dylan White, 22, Jensen Beach, was arrested April 25 by OCSO Deputy Bryan Holden and charged with possession of a short barreled rifle or machine gun. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Andre Smith, 18, Orlando, was arrested April 28 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere on an out of county arrest warrant.

• Kellee Smith, 24, Southeast 27th Street, was arrested April 29 by OPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled drug without a prescription, possession of MDMA, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.