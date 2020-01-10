Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).



• Michael Jacobs, 37, Northwest 33rd Avenue, was arrested Dec. 30 by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with battery, inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $1,000.



• Wilbert Perez, 36, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested Dec. 31 by FHP Trooper Furtado and charged with DUI. He reportedly refused the breath test. Bond was set at $250.



• James Hardy, 63, Northeast 120th Street, was arrested Dec. 31 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with DUI. He reportedly refused to provide a breath sample. Bond was set at $250.



• Ronald Williams, 26, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested Dec. 31 by OPD Officer Cesar Romero and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Debra Rolen, 59, Southeast 35th Lane, was arrested Dec. 31 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of oxycodone and driving without a license. Bond was set at $10,500.



• Melvin Lipp, 82, U.S. 441 South, was arrested Dec. 31 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. He reportedly refused the breath test. He was later released on his own recognizance.



• Scott Ward, 49, Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested Jan. 1 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with DUI, fleeing while lights and siren are active and driving without a license. His breath test results were reportedly 0.206 and 0.217. Bond was set at $2,000.



• Camille Leach, 38, Northwest 40th Drive, was arrested Jan. 2 by OCSO Deputy Brandon Greis, and charged with false imprisonment and battery touch or strike. Bond was set at $13,500.



• Frank Buettner, 61, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Jan. 2 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. His breath test results were reportedly 0.117 and 0.114. Bond was set at $3,000.



This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.