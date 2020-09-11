Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Valentina Parrish, 28, West Palm, was arrested Sept. 3 by OPD and charged with habitually driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Sandra Maddigan, 51, Southeast 23rd Court, was arrested Sept. 3 by ONTF and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.

• James Schock, 35, Northwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested Sept. 3 by OCSO and charged with battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Mark Lee, 56, Northeast 207th Street, was arrested Sept. 3 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and with the sale of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Lashay Butler, 46, Northwest 12th Street, was arrested Sept. 2 by ONTF and charged with possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area and with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule I substance. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Mark Lee, 56, Northeast 207th Street, was arrested Sept. 2 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Alexis Taber, 27, Tenn., was arrested Sept. 6 by OCSO and charged with grand theft auto and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $8,500.

• Danny McClure, 55, Jupiter, was arrested Sept. 7 by OCSO and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $8,000.

• Charles Booker, 42, Okeechobee, was arrested Sept. 7 by OCSO and charged with possession of oxycodone and with battery. Bond was set at $2,750.

• Mario Pablo, 31, Indiantown, was arrested Sept. 5 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $750.

• John Hair, 36, Northwest 240th Street, was arrested Sept. 6 by OCSO and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Lemmie Prescott, 36, Northwest 246th Street, was arrested Sept. 8 by OCSO and charged with kidnapping. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Joshua Duke, 35, Northwest 27th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 8 by OCSO and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and resisting an officer without violence. Bond was set at $5,250.

• Taylor Carter, 21, Southwest 21st Street, was arrested Sept. 8 by ONTF and charged with sale of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $40,000.

• Kaitlynn Wilson, 21, Northwest 42nd Avenue, was arrested Sept. 8 by ONTF and charged with sale of a controlled substance and with sale/manufacture/delivery of a schedule II drug. Bond was set at $80,000.

• Michael Harvey, 20, Southeast 24th Street, was arrested Sept. 8 by ONTF and charged with sale of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $40,000.

• Corey Hardy, 39, Northwest 12th Street, was arrested Sept. 4 by ONTF and charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church and with sale/manufacture/delivery of a schedule II drug within 1,000 feet of a church. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Tiffton Allen Jr., 19, Northeast 14th Street, was arrested Sept. 9 by OCSO and charged with three counts felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

• Latrisha Hunt, 42, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Sept. 9 by OCSO and charged with felony violation of probation. She is being held without bond.

• Jacob Lawrence, 17, Northeast Fourth Lane, was arrested Sept. 9 by OCSO and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent adult felon and with theft of law enforcement equipment from an authorized vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.