Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).



• Rhonda Freeman, 59, Southwest 37th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 30 by OCSO and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to commit a felony. Bond was set at $20,000.



• Michael Lipman, 18, Northeast 22nd Avenue, was arrested Aug. 29 by OPD and charged with possession of cannabis resin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,250.



• Michael Newmeyer, 29, Hobe Sound, was arrested Aug. 29 by OCSO and charged with DUI, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $25,000.



• Stephen Oergel, 29, Phoenix, was arrested Aug. 29 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.



• Sytishia Peterson, 28, Southeast 11th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 29 by OPD and charged with habitually driving without a license. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Sherita Thomas, 37, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested Aug. 29 by OPD and charged with driving without a license third or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Ross Stranberg, 39, Northeast Second Street, was arrested Aug. 28 by OPD and charged with grand theft and petit theft. Bond was set at $5,500.



• Jeffrey Riffey, 50, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCSO and charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $5,000.



• Joshua Henry, 39, Southeast 40th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCSO and charged with DUI and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $9,000.



• Melissa Carter, 30, Northwest 24th Street, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCSO and charged with tampering with evidence and battery. Bond was set at $4,000.



• Corveda Smith, 63, Northeast 60th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 1 by OCSO and charged with exploitation of the elderly. Bond was set at $5,000.



• Michael Stewart, 40, Southeast 25th Drive, was arrested Aug. 27 by OCSO and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Rebecca Botelho, 29, Northeast 12th Court, was arrested Aug. 27 by OPD and charged with possession of a new legend drug, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,750.



• Deborah Gillis, 58, Northwest Fifth Street, was arrested Aug. 27 by ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $10,000.



• Tony Hammons, 44, Southeast 95th Trail, was arrested Aug. 27 by OCSO and charged with false imprisonment. Bond was set at $5,000.



• Maria Mosley, 21, Southeast 18th Terrace, was arrested Aug. 27 by OCSO and charged with battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Richard Reynolds, 41, Southeast 34th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with two counts violation of probation on felony drug charges. Bond was set at $1,500.



• Terry Wright, 59, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 29 by OCSO and charged with making/uttering/issuing false document $150 or over. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Nathon Gopher, 27, Northwest 32nd Avenue, was arrested Sept. 2 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.



• James Kuhar, 36, Inverness, was arrested Sept. 2 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.



• William Kyles, Northeast 16th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 1 by ONTF and charged with two counts possession with intent to sell heroin within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond was set at $80,000.



• Sherri Stephenson, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Sept. 1 by OCSO and charged with dealing in stolen property, hiring or leasing with intent to defraud, grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, possession of a firearm or explosive, resisting arrest without violence and providing a false name. Bond was set at $5,500.



This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.