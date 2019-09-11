OHS student arrested

OKEECHOBEE – A 17-year-old student at Okeechobee High School allegedly chose arrest over a trip to the office last week. According to the arrest report written by Okeechobee County Deputy Donnie Holmes on Sept. 5, the student skipped a class the prior school week, and when Dean Daryl Roehm requested that he go to the office after he finished a test during the first class of the day, he refused.

The report states, Mr. Roehm asked Deputy Holmes to accompany him to the classroom in case the young man refused to leave, and when they arrived, Mr. Roehm went inside while Deputy Holmes stayed at the door, but when the student refused to leave, Deputy Holmes went into the classroom and explained to him that if he did not get up and leave the class, it would stop being a school issue and become a law enforcement issue. The student again reportedly refused to get up, and Deputy Holmes asked him to call someone to come pick him up.

All the students in the classroom were asked to get up and walk outside with their teacher. The student was then arrested for disruption of an educational institution and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail where he was released to the custody of his mother.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.