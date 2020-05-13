Officer is involved in shooting

OKEECHOBEE – On May 12, 2020 at 2:17 pm a traffic stop was attempted at the 3900 block of NW 36 Street on a white Ford Focus. This was initiated to apprehend a wanted felon, John David Brighton, 25, who had a judge’s order revoking his Pre-Trial Release. The vehicle did not pull over immediately, but rather kept moving. The car finally yielded after traveling approximately two blocks. Detectives approached the vehicle on each side of the car. Suspect Brighton exited the passenger side of the vehicle and raised a pistol in the direction of the detectives. Brighton then started running, while still pointing his weapon at the officers. One of the officers drew his duty weapon and fired at the suspect. The suspect was struck twice and fell to the ground. He was transported to Lawnwood Regional Hospital in Ft. Pierce awaiting surgery for his injuries. Brighton was in serious but stable condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident. One detective has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. This continues to be an ongoing investigation. No further information to release at this time to release.